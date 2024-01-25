Sysco Corporation's (SYY) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Factors to Note

Sysco Corporation SYY is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Jan 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $19.3 billion, suggesting a rise of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 88 cents per share. This calls for growth of 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. SYY has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 0.03%, on average.

Factors To Note

Sysco has been focused on enhancing efficiency through supply-chain productivity and structural cost-containment efforts. The company is on track with its Recipe for Growth strategy, which is strengthening the company’s capacities across sales and supply chains.



Sysco is benefiting from prudent acquisitions, which have been expanding its distribution network and customer base. Also, the company’s diversified channels have been a growth driver. These upsides are likely to be reflected in the to-be-reported quarter.



That being said, Sysco has been encountering product cost inflation for a while. In addition, soft volume trends are likely to put pressure on the company’s performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sysco this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Sysco carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right elements to beat on earnings this time.



Church & Dwight Co. CHD has an Earnings ESP of +0.90% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to witness top- and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHD’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, suggesting growth of 5.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share suggests an increase of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. CHD delivered an earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Coca-Cola KO has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. KO is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.6 billion, which suggests growth of 4.8% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days, at 48 cents per share. The consensus estimate suggests 6.7% earnings growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. KO has delivered an earnings beat of 5.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Mondelez International MDLZ currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mondelez’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.3 billion, indicating a rise of 6.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mondelez’s quarterly earnings of 77 cents suggests an increase of 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. MDLZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average.



