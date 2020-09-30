Sysco Corporation (SYY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Dividends
Sysco Corporation (SYY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SYY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SYY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.17, the dividend yield is 2.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYY was $61.17, representing a -28.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.98 and a 135.27% increase over the 52 week low of $26.

SYY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) and US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). SYY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38. Zacks Investment Research reports SYY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.34%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

