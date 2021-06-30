Sysco Corporation (SYY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Sysco Corporation (SYY) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SYY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.68, the dividend yield is 2.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYY was $75.68, representing a -12.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.73 and a 51.27% increase over the 52 week low of $50.03.

SYY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) and Performance Food Group Company (PFGC). SYY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.5. Zacks Investment Research reports SYY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -34.73%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (SYY)

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (SYY)

Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEJ with an increase of 18.15% over the last 100 days. PBJ has the highest percent weighting of SYY at 4.74%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.