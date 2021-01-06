Sysco Corporation (SYY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Sysco Corporation (SYY) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SYY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SYY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYY was $72.77, representing a -14.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.13 and a 179.88% increase over the 52 week low of $26.

SYY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) and US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). SYY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.07. Zacks Investment Research reports SYY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.46%, compared to an industry average of 14.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEJ with an increase of 24.88% over the last 100 days. PBJ has the highest percent weighting of SYY at 4.86%.

