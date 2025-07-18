Sysco Corporation Stock (SYY) Opinions on Upcoming Q4 Financial Results

Recent chatter on X about Sysco Corporation (SYY) has centered around the company’s upcoming fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results, set to be announced on July 29. Many users are speculating on whether the report will reflect a recovery from the margin pressures noted in the third quarter, with some expressing hope for growth driven by new sourcing deals and local market expansion. The tone of these discussions suggests a keen interest in how Sysco’s strategic shifts will play out.

Additionally, posts on X have highlighted Sysco’s position in the food distribution sector, with several users pointing to the company’s scale and global growth potential as reasons for optimism. There’s a sense of anticipation around whether the stock’s current pricing reflects its long-term prospects, especially as competitors seem to outperform in certain metrics like EBITDA growth. This ongoing dialogue keeps the spotlight on Sysco as a key player to watch in the coming weeks.

Sysco Corporation Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

Sysco Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Sysco Corporation insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHEILA TALTON sold 356 shares for an estimated $25,227

Sysco Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 610 institutional investors add shares of Sysco Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 751 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Sysco Corporation Government Contracts

We have seen $108,633,207 of award payments to $SYY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Sysco Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Sysco Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SYY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kendall Toscano from B of A Securities set a target price of $93.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $77.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $82.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Karen Holthouse from Citigroup set a target price of $78.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $83.0 on 04/30/2025

