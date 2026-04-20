Sysco Corporation Raises Dividend, Reinforces Growth Strategy

Sysco Corporation SYY, a global leader in food-away-from-home selling, marketing and distribution, continues to emphasize steady shareholder returns alongside improving operational execution. The latest dividend action highlights management’s confidence in cash flow durability and long-term growth prospects. Sysco Corporation announced a quarterly dividend increase to 55 cents per share, up from 54 cents previously.



The new payout will be distributed on July 24, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of July 2. While the increase is modest, this move reinforces Sysco Corporation’s consistent dividend growth and supports its standing as a Dividend Aristocrat, reflecting disciplined capital allocation over time.



Management also signaled continued commitment to shareholder returns, with plans for a 4-cent annual dividend increase in fiscal 2027. This aligns with Sysco Corporation’s broader strategy of balancing reinvestment in the business with steady capital returns, supported by resilient free cash flow generation and a strong balance sheet. During the first 26 weeks of fiscal 2026, Sysco Corporation returned $518 million to shareholders through dividends, underscoring the consistency of its capital return program.



The dividend hike comes amid improving business momentum. In second-quarter fiscal 2026, SYY delivered 3% sales growth and adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents, driven by margin expansion and productivity gains. The increase is supported by improving fundamentals, with U.S. local volumes returning to growth and productivity initiatives aiding margins.



Overall, the dividend increase reflects Sysco Corporation’s steady execution and confidence in its financial outlook. With a balanced approach to capital allocation, the company remains well-positioned to invest in growth while delivering consistent returns to its shareholders.

SYY’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 6.7% in the past year against the broader Consumer Staples sector and the industry’s decline of 4.1% and 25.5%, respectively. However, SYY has underperformed the S&P 500 index’s growth of 42.8% during the same period.

SYY Stock's Past Year Performance



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Is Sysco Corporation a Value Play Stock?

Sysco Corporation currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15.35 compared with the industry average of 13.94. This valuation places the stock at a premium relative to peers, indicating broader market expectations around its business stability and ability to navigate current cost and demand dynamics.

SYY Valuation Picture



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Stocks to Consider

Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 29.8% and 66.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%, on average.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a food company worldwide. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Tyson Foods delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 4.4%, from the prior-year reported levels.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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