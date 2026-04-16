Sysco Corporation Productivity Push: Can It Sustain Margins?

Sysco Corporation’s SYY productivity initiatives are emerging as a central driver of the recent operational momentum, with it increasingly relying on internal efficiencies to navigate a softening macro backdrop. Second-quarter fiscal 2026 performance highlights meaningful progress across its supply chain and sales organization.



A key pillar of this effort is workforce stabilization. Higher retention among warehouse staff and drivers has enhanced service reliability while improving supply-chain cost efficiency. At the same time, retention within the sales team has reached historical highs, enabling a shift from hiring toward improving selling effectiveness and execution.



Technology is amplifying these gains. The company’s AI 360 CRM platform, now fully embedded, is seeing engagement from more than 95% of sales representatives on a weekly basis. Importantly, higher usage is directly linked to stronger sales outcomes. Features such as data-driven “Swap and Save” recommendations allow sales teams to offer cost-efficient alternatives tailored to customers, aligning customer savings with Sysco’s margin optimization. This is also helping newer hires ramp up faster and contribute more quickly.



On the procurement side, disciplined sourcing and effective management of product cost inflation supported a 15-basis-point expansion in gross margin to 18.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. These gains highlight the link between operational efficiency and margin resilience.



While broader industry demand remains uneven, Sysco’s mix of workforce stability, expanding use of digital tools and disciplined sourcing points to a more embedded productivity approach. Its focus on improving day-to-day execution, rather than relying on short-term cost cuts, suggests these gains could be more durable and support performance over time.

Sysco’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 4.8% in the past year against the broader Consumer Staples sector and the industry’s decline of 3.6% and 25.1%, respectively. However, SYY has underperformed the S&P 500 index’s growth of 36.4% during the same period.

SYY Stock's Past Year Performance



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Is Sysco a Value Play Stock?

Sysco currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.99 compared with the industry average of 13.83. This valuation places the stock at a premium relative to peers, indicating broader market expectations around its business stability and ability to navigate current cost and demand dynamics.

SYY Valuation Picture



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Stocks to Consider

Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 29.8% and 80%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%, on average.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a food company worldwide. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 4.4%, from the prior-year reported levels.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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