Sysco Corporation Partners with MICHELIN Guide as Official Distributor for 2025 California Ceremony

Sysco Corporation partners with the MICHELIN Guide as its official wholesale distributor for California’s culinary events.

Sysco Corporation announced its collaboration with the MICHELIN Guide in California as the official wholesale food distributor for the MICHELIN Guide California Ceremony to be held on June 25, 2025, in Sacramento. This partnership aims to highlightSysco's high-quality products and culinary expertise while honoring exceptional chefs. Steve Buer, Sysco’s North California Region president, expressed excitement about recognizing Sysco customers who achieve MICHELIN Stars and emphasized the important role of food in connecting communities. The collaboration also includes Sysco's support for emerging chefs, with Buer presenting the MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award at the ceremony. This marks Sysco's third partnership with the MICHELIN Guide, following events in Texas and Florida, and showcases the company's commitment to supporting the restaurant industry with innovative solutions and quality products.

Potential Positives

Sysco is enhancing its brand visibility and reputation by partnering with the prestigious MICHELIN Guide, a globally recognized authority in the culinary industry.

This collaboration provides Sysco with an opportunity to showcase its high-quality products and culinary expertise at a major culinary event, further solidifying its position as a leading food distributor.

Sysco's involvement in presenting the MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award demonstrates its commitment to supporting emerging culinary talent and innovation in the industry.

This marks Sysco's third partnership with the MICHELIN Guide, indicating a successful and ongoing relationship that can benefit the company's credibility and market presence.

Potential Negatives

The announcement may create expectations for significant recognition of Sysco customers at the upcoming MICHELIN Guide Ceremony, which raises the stakes for the company and its reputation if fewer expected accolades are awarded than anticipated.

Given the competitive landscape of food distribution, partnering with a prestigious entity like the MICHELIN Guide could highlight weaknesses or shortcomings in Sysco's offerings if competitors capitalize on the association in a way that elevates them over Sysco.

Involvement with high-profile culinary events might draw scrutiny regarding Sysco's overall impact on culinary trends and sustainability practices within its supply chain, potentially leading to negative perceptions if these areas are not adequately addressed.

FAQ

What is Sysco's collaboration with the MICHELIN Guide?

Sysco is the official wholesale food distributor for the MICHELIN Guide in California, enhancing culinary events with premium products.

When is the MICHELIN Guide California Ceremony?

The ceremony will take place on June 25, 2025, in Sacramento, California.

What award will Sysco present at the ceremony?

Sysco will present the MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award to celebrate emerging culinary talent.

How does Sysco support chefs in the restaurant industry?

Sysco offers culinary consultations, innovative solutions, and high-quality products to help chefs elevate their menu concepts.

How many distribution centers does Sysco operate?

Sysco operates 340 distribution centers across more than 10 countries, serving approximately 730,000 customer locations.

SACRAMENTO,,Caif., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation announced today its collaboration with the MICHELIN Guide in California as the official wholesale food distributor for one of the world’s most prestigious culinary events.





This partnership will be celebrated at the 2025 MICHELIN Guide California Ceremony in Sacramento on June 25 and will showcase Sysco’s high-quality, premium products and culinary expertise.





The



MICHELIN Guide



is renowned for its coveted ratings and in-depth reviews of restaurants worldwide, representing the pinnacle of gastronomic achievement.





“We are delighted to partner with the MICHELIN Guide to honor chefs whose extraordinary culinary achievements bring families together, create lifelong memories and experiences and help bridge divides by connecting our world and our communities through a shared love of food,” said Steve Buer, region president of Sysco’s North California Region.





“We are excited to see some of our esteemed Sysco customers recognized with MICHELIN Stars or other distinctions as we together live the Sysco purpose of Connecting the World to Share Food and Care for One Another,” Buer added.





In addition to distribution and its industry-leading product range, Sysco provides culinary consultations and innovative solutions to elevate menu concepts for chefs to stand out in the ever-evolving restaurant industry.





As part of this partnership, Buer will present the MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award at the June 25 ceremony. This award celebrates the vital role emerging culinary talent plays in shaping the future of the industry.





“It is an honor to present the Young Chef Award, which highlights the incredible passion, skill and determination of the next generation of chefs,” Buer said. “Sysco is committed to nurturing these rising stars, and providing them with innovative solutions, quality products and expert support so they can create inspirational, ground-breaking menus.”





This is Sysco’s third partnership with MICHELIN, following the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas Ceremony in



November 2024



. Sysco was also a partner in the



2025 MICHELIN Guide Florida Ceremony.









