Sysco Corporation to Host Grand Opening of Sysco Tampa Bay Distribution Center in Plant City, Florida

Sysco Corporation will hold a grand opening for its new Tampa Bay distribution center, creating over 300 jobs.

Sysco Corporation is hosting a press conference and tour to celebrate the grand opening of its new distribution center, Sysco Tampa Bay, on July 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST in Plant City, Florida. The event will feature key speakers including Sysco Chairman and CEO Kevin Hourican and other local officials. The new facility will create over 300 jobs and reinforces Sysco's commitment to supporting community growth in one of Florida's fastest-growing regions. Sysco, a global leader in foodservice distribution, aims to provide innovative supply chain solutions and products to various sectors including restaurants and educational facilities, employing over 5,000 people in Florida.

Potential Positives

Sysco is expanding its operations in Florida with the grand opening of the Sysco Tampa Bay distribution center, highlighting their growth in a fast-growing region.

The new facility will create more than 300 jobs, contributing positively to the local economy and workforce.

The event will feature high-profile speakers, including the Sysco Chairman and CEO, which enhances brand visibility and credibility.

This expansion demonstrates Sysco's commitment to supporting local communities and small businesses, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the foodservice industry.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the date and time of the Sysco Tampa Bay grand opening?

The grand opening of Sysco Tampa Bay is on July 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Where is the new Sysco distribution center located?

The new Sysco distribution center is located at 475 Charlie Taylor Road, Plant City, Fla., 33566.

Who will be speaking at the press conference?

Key speakers include Sysco Chairman and CEO Kevin Hourican, state officials, and Sysco leaders.

How many jobs will the Sysco Tampa Bay center create?

Sysco Tampa Bay will create over 300 jobs in the Tampa Bay region.

How can media RSVP for the press conference?

Media can RSVP by emailing media@sysco.com for the press conference.

$SYY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SYY Insider Trading Activity

$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHEILA TALTON sold 356 shares for an estimated $25,227

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 616 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 756 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SYY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SYY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYY forecast page.

$SYY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SYY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kendall Toscano from B of A Securities set a target price of $93.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $77.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $82.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Karen Holthouse from Citigroup set a target price of $78.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 04/30/2025

PLANT CITY, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco Corporation, the leading global foodservice distribution company, is inviting media to attend a





press conference and tour





celebrating the grand opening of our newest distribution center, Sysco Tampa Bay.







Sysco Tampa Bay grand opening, ribbon-cutting, press conference and tour







9:30 a.m. EST on July 24, 2025







475 Charlie Taylor Road, Plant City, Fla., 33566







Sysco Chairman and CEO Kevin Hourican





Florida State Sen. Jay Collins





Plant City Mayor Nate Kilton





Florida State Commerce Department representative Madison Lawson





Sysco Region President Jane Grout







media@sysco.com







Sysco invites media to join us as we celebrate the grand opening of our newest facility serving the Tampa Bay region. Sysco Tampa Bay will create more than 300 jobs in one of Florida’s fastest growing regions and is further evidence of the corporation’s commitment to grow with its communities and customers. Sysco employs more than 5,000 people in Florida across Sysco and specialty facilities, aiding in the success of small businesses and vibrant communities. We invite you to tour the newest facility and hear from Sysco leadership and Florida elected officials.







About Sysco







Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in over 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024.









As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.









For more information, visit



www.sysco.com.



For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at



investors.sysco.com



.







SYY-NEWS







