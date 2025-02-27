Sysco Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.51 Per Share

Sysco announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, payable on April 25, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Sysco Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, set to be paid on April 25, 2025, to stockholders recorded as of April 4, 2025. As a leading global distributor of food and related products, Sysco serves various sectors, including restaurants and healthcare, operating 340 distribution centers across 10 countries and employing 76,000 staff to support around 730,000 customer locations. In the fiscal year 2024, Sysco achieved over $78 billion in sales, offering tailored supply chain solutions, specialty products, and culinary support to help their customers enhance operations and innovation. Additional details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Sysco Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment is scheduled for April 25, 2025, signaling financial stability and ongoing profitability for the company.

Sysco's reported sales of over $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 demonstrates its strong market position and operational success as the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor.

The company serves approximately 730,000 customer locations, highlighting its extensive reach and significant impact in the food distribution industry.

Potential Negatives

While the press release announces a dividend, it does not provide information on any increase in dividend from the previous quarter, which might indicate stagnant financial growth.



The announcement lacks details on the company's current financial performance or outlook, which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding future earnings and dividend sustainability.



Sysco's reliance on the food service industry, which can be impacted by economic downturns or changes in consumer behavior, may raise concerns about the company's long-term stability and growth potential.

FAQ

When is Sysco's next dividend payment date?

Sysco's next quarterly cash dividend payment date is April 25, 2025.

What is the amount of Sysco's declared dividend?

The declared quarterly cash dividend is $0.51 per share.

Who is eligible for Sysco's dividend?

Common stockholders of record as of April 4, 2025, are eligible for the dividend.

What is Sysco's role in the food distribution industry?

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food and related products to away-from-home meal providers.

Where can I find more information about Sysco?

For more information, visit Sysco's official website at www.sysco.com or the Investor Relations section at investors.sysco.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SYY Insider Trading Activity

$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG D BERTRAND (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,871 shares for an estimated $5,445,599 .

. EVE M MCFADDEN (SVP, GC & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,535 shares for an estimated $823,023 .

. SHEILA TALTON sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $216,427

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 630 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 738 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, payable on April 25, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2025.









About Sysco









Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024.





As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.





For more information, visit



www.sysco.com



. For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at



investors.sysco.com



.











For more information contact:



























Kevin Kim





Cassandra Mauel









Investor Contact





Media Contact









kevin.kim@sysco.com





cassandra.mauel@sysco.com









T 281-584-1219





T 281-584-1390





















SYY- INVESTORS



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.