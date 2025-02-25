Sysco Corporation Appoints Jennifer Kaplan Schott as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Sysco appoints Jennifer Kaplan Schott as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, effective April 1, 2025.

Sysco Corporation has announced the appointment of Jennifer Kaplan Schott as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, effective April 1, 2025. Sysco's CEO, Kevin Hourican, expressed enthusiasm about her joining the executive team, highlighting her extensive legal experience in complex multinational environments, which aligns with the company's growth strategy. Schott brings over 25 years of legal expertise, having previously served as General Counsel and Secretary for Illinois Tool Works, and held senior legal roles at Caterpillar and Discover Financial Services. At Sysco, she will advise the leadership and Board while overseeing legal affairs, ethics, compliance, communications, and government matters. Sysco is a global leader in foodservice distribution, serving a wide range of customers and generating over $78 billion in sales in fiscal year 2024.

$SYY Insider Trading Activity

$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG D BERTRAND (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,871 shares for an estimated $5,445,599 .

. EVE M MCFADDEN (SVP, GC & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,535 shares for an estimated $823,023 .

. SHEILA TALTON sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $216,427

$SYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 630 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 738 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation, the leading global foodservice distribution company, has appointed Jennifer Kaplan Schott to the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, effective April 1, 2025.





“I’m delighted to welcome Jennifer to our executive leadership team,” said Kevin Hourican, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Sysco. “Jennifer’s extensive experience across multiple fields of law, and in complex multinational businesses, make her the ideal leader to join us as we continue to advance our Recipe for Growth strategy, while protecting the interests of our company and our people.”





Schott joins Sysco with over 25 years of in-house and large law firm experience. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW). ITW is a Fortune 300 global multi-industry manufacturing leader with a market capitalization of more than $77 billion. The company does business in more than 50 countries worldwide and has 44,000 employees. As General Counsel, Schott helped ITW manage a complex global business, as well as acting on the company’s behalf through multiple M&A transactions. Prior to serving as ITW’s GC, Schott was Deputy General Counsel & Assistant Corporate Secretary at Caterpillar Inc. and earlier, spent 16 years at Discover Financial Services holding legal positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in the role of Vice President, Assistant General Counsel & Assistant Corporate Secretary.





At Sysco, Schott will play a key advisory role to executive leadership and the Board of Directors, while leading teams responsible for Legal and Company Secretary, Ethics and Compliance, Communications and Government Affairs. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Illinois and received a Juris Doctor from the Chicago-Kent College of Law.







About Sysco







Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in over 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024.





As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.





