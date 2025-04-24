Sysco Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase to $0.54 Per Share

Sysco announces a $0.03 quarterly dividend increase, reflecting commitment to shareholder returns and sustainable growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Sysco Corporation announced a $0.03 increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.51 to $0.54 per share, effective July 25, 2025. This decision reflects the company's commitment to maintaining a healthy dividend payout ratio and delivering long-term shareholder value, as stated by CFO Kenny Cheung. The planned annual dividend increase of $0.12 for fiscal year 2026 is designed to align with the growth of the company's adjusted earnings per share. Sysco, a leading global distributor of food and related products for various industries, operates 340 distribution centers and generated over $78 billion in sales in fiscal year 2024.

Potential Positives

The announcement of a $0.03 increase in the quarterly cash dividend reflects Sysco's commitment to returning value to shareholders and maintaining a healthy dividend payout ratio.

The company has established itself as a Dividend Aristocrat, indicating its long history of consistent dividend increases, which can attract income-focused investors.

The planned $0.12 annual dividend increase for fiscal year 2026 signals expectations of continued financial growth and profitability, reinforcing investor confidence.

Sysco's position as the global leader in its industry, with significant sales figures and a wide distribution network, underscores its market strength and operational scale.

Potential Negatives

The increase in the cash dividend may indicate that the company is prioritizing short-term returns to shareholders over long-term reinvestment in growth opportunities, which could be viewed negatively by certain investors.

The announcement does not include any updates on overall financial performance or challenges, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's future outlook and transparency.

The press release lacks specific details on how the company plans to achieve the expected growth in adjusted EPS to support the increased dividend, leaving some investors uncertain about the sustainability of this dividend increase.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly dividend amount for Sysco Corporation?

The new quarterly dividend amount is $0.54 per share, increased from $0.51 per share.

When will the new dividend be paid to stockholders?

The new dividend will be payable on July 25, 2025, to stockholders of record on July 3, 2025.

What is Sysco's commitment regarding dividend payout ratio?

Sysco aims to maintain a healthy dividend payout ratio of 40% to 50% of adjusted EPS.

How much will Sysco's annual dividend increase for fiscal year 2026?

Sysco plans to increase its annual dividend by $0.12 for fiscal year 2026.

What does Sysco Corporation specialize in?

Sysco is a global leader in selling and distributing food and related products for away-from-home meal preparation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SYY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SYY Insider Trading Activity

$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG D BERTRAND (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,871 shares for an estimated $5,445,599 .

. EVE M MCFADDEN (SVP, GC & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,535 shares for an estimated $823,023 .

. SHEILA TALTON sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $216,427

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 605 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 716 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SYY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SYY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYY forecast page.

Full Release







HOUSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Board of Directors has approved a $0.03 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.54 per share from the current $0.51 per share. The new dividend is payable for the first time on July 25, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2025.





"The Board's decision to increase the dividend by 6% reflects Sysco's continued commitment to maintaining a healthy dividend payout ratio of 40% to 50% of adjusted EPS, while delivering long-term shareholder value and continuing our track record as a Dividend Aristocrat. The planned $0.12 annual dividend increase for fiscal year 2026 reinforces our focus on providing consistent, sustainable returns to our shareholders as we expect our dividend to continue to grow commensurate with our adjusted EPS growth," said Kenny Cheung, Sysco's executive vice president and chief financial officer.









About Sysco









Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024.





As the world's largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.





For more information, visit



www.sysco.com



. For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at



investors.sysco.com



.











For more information contact:



























Kevin Kim





Cassandra Mauel









Investor Contact





Media Contact











kevin.kim@sysco.com









cassandra.mauel@sysco.com











T 281-584-1219





T 281-584-1390





















SYY- INVESTORS



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.