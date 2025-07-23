Sysco Corporation Announces Grand Opening of Sysco Tampa Bay Distribution Center in Plant City, Florida

Sysco Corporation announces the grand opening of Sysco Tampa Bay, creating over 300 jobs in Plant City, Florida.

Sysco Corporation is hosting a press conference and tour to celebrate the grand opening of its new distribution center, Sysco Tampa Bay, on July 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST in Plant City, Florida. The event will feature key speakers including Sysco's Chairman and CEO Kevin Hourican, Florida State Senator Jay Collins, and Plant City Mayor Nate Kilton, among others. This new facility is expected to create over 300 jobs in a rapidly growing area, reflecting Sysco's commitment to community growth. With over 5,000 employees in Florida, Sysco supports small businesses through a wide range of food distribution services, serving various sectors such as restaurants and healthcare. The company, a leader in foodservice distribution, operates over 340 centers globally and generated over $78 billion in sales for fiscal year 2024.

Sysco Tampa Bay's grand opening signifies the company's expansion into a rapidly growing market, demonstrating its commitment to growth and community development.

The new distribution center is set to create over 300 jobs, contributing positively to local employment and the economy.

The event features notable speakers including Sysco's CEO and local government officials, enhancing the company's visibility and reputation within the community.

The press release highlights Sysco's large-scale operations and significant sales figures, reinforcing its position as the global leader in foodservice distribution.

While the press release highlights the creation of 300 jobs, it may raise concerns about workforce stability, especially if these positions are created in response to fluctuating market demands rather than sustainable growth.



The focus on growth and expansion might be perceived as a distraction from any ongoing challenges or operational issues the company may be facing, leading to skepticism among stakeholders about the company's overall stability.



There is no mention of the overall financial impact or investment required for this new facility, which could leave investors questioning the long-term financial strategy of the company.

When is the grand opening of Sysco Tampa Bay?

The grand opening will take place on July 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Where is the new Sysco Tampa Bay distribution center located?

Sysco Tampa Bay is located at 475 Charlie Taylor Road, Plant City, Fla., 33566.

Who are the key speakers at the grand opening event?

Key speakers include Sysco Chairman and CEO Kevin Hourican and Florida State Sen. Jay Collins, among others.

How many jobs will the new distribution center create?

Sysco Tampa Bay will create more than 300 jobs in the Tampa Bay region.

What is Sysco's role in the foodservice industry?

Sysco is the global leader in distributing food and related products to various customers preparing meals away from home.

$SYY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SYY Insider Trading Activity

$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHEILA TALTON sold 356 shares for an estimated $25,227

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 615 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 759 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SYY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SYY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYY forecast page.

$SYY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SYY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kendall Toscano from B of A Securities set a target price of $93.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $77.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $82.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Karen Holthouse from Citigroup set a target price of $78.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $77.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 04/30/2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.