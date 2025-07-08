Sysco Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call and Webcast Details

Sysco Corporation will host a conference call on July 29, 2025, to discuss its financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Sysco Corporation will hold a conference call and webcast on July 29, 2025, at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results. Interested parties can listen online at investors.sysco.com, where the company will also release a news announcement and a slide presentation beforehand. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event. Sysco, a leading global distributor of food and related products, operates 340 distribution centers across 10 countries and serves approximately 730,000 customers, generating over $78 billion in sales in fiscal year 2024. The company provides tailored supply chain solutions and culinary support aimed at helping customers innovate and improve their operations. Further details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Sysco Corporation is hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results, which demonstrates transparency and engagement with investors.

The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024, highlighting its strong market position as a global leader in the food distribution industry.

Sysco's extensive operational scale is evident with 340 distribution centers in 10 countries and a workforce of 76,000 colleagues, showcasing its capacity to serve a large customer base.

As the world's largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco provides customized supply chain solutions and culinary support, underlining its commitment to help customers innovate and optimize their operations.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Sysco's fourth quarter financial results be announced?

Sysco will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on July 29, 2025, at 10 a.m. EDT.

How can I access Sysco's conference call and webcast?

You can access the conference call and webcast at investors.sysco.com on July 29, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event concludes.

Where can I find Sysco's investor relations information?

Sysco's investor relations information can be found at investors.sysco.com.

What type of products does Sysco distribute?

Sysco distributes food and related products for restaurants, healthcare, education, and various other facilities that prepare meals away from home.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SYY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SYY Insider Trading Activity

$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHEILA TALTON sold 356 shares for an estimated $25,227

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 603 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 747 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SYY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SYY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYY forecast page.

Full Release



HOUSTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.





All interested parties are invited to listen online at





investors.sysco.com





. Prior to the conference call and webcast, the company will also issue a news release and post a slide presentation in the investor relations section of its website. A replay of the webcast will be available online shortly after the live webcast is completed.





For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Sysco uses the investor relations section of its website, found at





investors.sysco.com





, as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.









About Sysco









Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024.





As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.





For more information, visit



www.sysco.com



. For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at



investors.sysco.com



.







For more information contact:











Kevin Kim





Cassandra Mauel









Investor Contact





Media Contact









kevin.kim@sysco.com





cassandra.mauel@sysco.com









T 281-584-1219





T 281-584-1390





















SYY- INVESTORS



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.