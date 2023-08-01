News & Insights

Markets
SYY

Sysco Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

August 01, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $733.736 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $509.989 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $683.208 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $19.728 billion from $18.957 billion last year.

Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $733.736 Mln. vs. $509.989 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $19.728 Bln vs. $18.957 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.