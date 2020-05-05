Markets
SYY

Sysco Corp. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates; Sales Down 6.5% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.45 compared to $0.79, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.62, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating income decreased 39.2% to $377.0 million.

Third quarter sales decreased 6.5% year-on-year to $13.7 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter. As of May 5, 2020, the company had approximately $6.0 billion of cash and available liquidity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular