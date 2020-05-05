Sysco Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sysco Corp. (SYY):

-Earnings: -$3.30 million in Q3 vs. $440.08 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. $0.85 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $231.80 million or $0.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.62 per share -Revenue: $13.70 billion in Q3 vs. $14.66 billion in the same period last year.

