Sysco Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sysco Corp. (SYY):

-Earnings: $88.93 million in Q3 vs. -$3.30 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.17 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $114.81 million or $0.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.20 per share -Revenue: $11.82 billion in Q3 vs. $13.70 billion in the same period last year.

