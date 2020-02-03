Sysco Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $383.41 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $267.38 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $437.80 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $15.03 billion from $14.77 billion last year.

Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $437.80 Mln. vs. $393.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $15.03 Bln vs. $14.77 Bln last year.

