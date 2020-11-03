Markets
Sysco Corp. Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.34 compared to $0.98, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating income decreased 50.8% to $364.7 million.

First quarter sales decreased 23.0% to $11.8 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $11.75 billion, for the quarter.

Shares of Sysco Corp. were up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

SYY

