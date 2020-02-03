Sysco Corp (SYY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.52, changing hands as low as $76.21 per share. Sysco Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYY's low point in its 52 week range is $64.76 per share, with $85.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.89. The SYY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

