Sysco Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $401 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $425 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $469 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $19.598 billion from $19.380 billion last year.

Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $401 Mln. vs. $425 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $19.598 Bln vs. $19.380 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.