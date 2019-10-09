Markets
Sysco Corp a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield

Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.0% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Sysco Corp is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.95% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $176,423,342 worth of SYY shares.

Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Sysco Corp is $1.56/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 10/03/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SYY, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

SYY operates in the Grocery & Drug Stores sector, among companies like Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), and Kroger Co (KR).

