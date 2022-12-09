Markets
SYY

Sysco Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SYY

December 09, 2022 — 03:57 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.77, changing hands as low as $82.60 per share. Sysco Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Sysco Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SYY's low point in its 52 week range is $69.835 per share, with $91.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.52. The SYY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

