Sysco Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SYY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.06, changing hands as low as $77.38 per share. Sysco Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYY's low point in its 52 week range is $68.05 per share, with $86.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.70. The SYY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.