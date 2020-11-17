Sysco Appoints Aaron Alt As EVP And CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) said Tuesday that it has appointed Aaron Alt as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective December 7, 2020.

Joel Grade, currently executive vice president and chief financial officer, will assume a newly created role of executive vice president, business development, Sysco said in a statement.

Most recently, Alt served as chief financial officer and senior vice president of Sally Beauty Holdings, an international specialty retailer and wholesale distributor of professional beauty supplies, and president of Sally Beauty Supply.

