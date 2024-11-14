SYS-DAT S.P.A. Achieves Strong Growth in 2024

Sys-dat S.P.A. (IT:SYS) has released an update.

SYS-DAT S.P.A. has reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with total revenues rising by 24.2% year-on-year to 41.0 million Euros and a positive net financial position of 36.6 million Euros. The company attributes this growth to successful cross and upselling strategies, as well as the integration of acquired companies, enhancing its technological and market capabilities. SYS-DAT’s ongoing innovation in its product and service offerings continues to drive significant market appreciation and recurring revenue.

