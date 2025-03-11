News & Insights

Stocks
SYRS

$SYRS stock is up 126% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 11, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$SYRS stock has now risen 126% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $118,450,659 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SYRS:

$SYRS Insider Trading Activity

$SYRS insiders have traded $SYRS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JASON HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $161,239 and 1 sale selling 137,803 shares for an estimated $28,979.
  • CONLEY CHEE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $160,680 and 1 sale selling 134,797 shares for an estimated $26,932.
  • NANCY A SIMONIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 171,783 shares for an estimated $45,755.
  • GERALD E QUIRK (Chief Legal & Compliance Offic) sold 46,657 shares for an estimated $10,320
  • KRISTIN STEPHENS (Chief Development Officer) sold 36,133 shares for an estimated $7,949
  • DAVID ROTH (Chief Medical Officer) sold 12,099 shares for an estimated $2,382

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $SYRS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $SYRS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SYRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.