$SYRS stock is up 126% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SYRS stock has now risen 126% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $118,450,659 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SYRS:
$SYRS Insider Trading Activity
$SYRS insiders have traded $SYRS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JASON HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $161,239 and 1 sale selling 137,803 shares for an estimated $28,979.
- CONLEY CHEE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $160,680 and 1 sale selling 134,797 shares for an estimated $26,932.
- NANCY A SIMONIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 171,783 shares for an estimated $45,755.
- GERALD E QUIRK (Chief Legal & Compliance Offic) sold 46,657 shares for an estimated $10,320
- KRISTIN STEPHENS (Chief Development Officer) sold 36,133 shares for an estimated $7,949
- DAVID ROTH (Chief Medical Officer) sold 12,099 shares for an estimated $2,382
$SYRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $SYRS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIREN, L.L.C. removed 2,587,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $594,578
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 2,505,013 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,385,777
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 2,071,914 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $476,125
- SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC removed 1,786,427 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $410,520
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,471,771 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,212
- FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. removed 1,293,849 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,326
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,063,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,277
