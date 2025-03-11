$SYRS stock is up 126% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SYRS stock has now risen 126% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $118,450,659 of trading volume.

$SYRS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SYRS:

$SYRS insiders have traded $SYRS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $161,239 and 1 sale selling 137,803 shares for an estimated $28,979 .

and 1 sale selling 137,803 shares for an estimated . CONLEY CHEE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $160,680 and 1 sale selling 134,797 shares for an estimated $26,932 .

and 1 sale selling 134,797 shares for an estimated . NANCY A SIMONIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 171,783 shares for an estimated $45,755 .

. GERALD E QUIRK (Chief Legal & Compliance Offic) sold 46,657 shares for an estimated $10,320

KRISTIN STEPHENS (Chief Development Officer) sold 36,133 shares for an estimated $7,949

DAVID ROTH (Chief Medical Officer) sold 12,099 shares for an estimated $2,382

$SYRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $SYRS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

