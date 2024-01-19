Syros (SYRS) Stock Surges 200% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS shares have skyrocketed 200% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 13.1%.

This clinical-stage company is developing its pipeline candidate, tamibarotene, an oral, selective, retinoic acid receptor alpha or RARα agonist as a frontline treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).

Earlier this month, the company outlined key strategic priorities for 2024 related to the development of tamibarotene and issued a guidance.

The SELECT-AML-1 study is evaluating tamibarotene in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed, unfit patients with AML and RARA gene overexpression.

Last month, the company announced positive initial data from the SELECT-AML-1 study. The primary endpoint of the study is to check the complete response rate (CR)/complete response with incomplete hematologic recovery (Cri).

Initial data from the study showed that patients treated with the combination of tamibarotene plus venetoclax and azacytidine had a 100% CR/CRi rate compared with 70% of the patients who were treated with venetoclax and azacytidine alone. This could have been one of the factors driving the stock price in the above mentioned time period.

Additional data from the SELECT-AML-1 study is expected later in 2024.

Meanwhile, the phase III SELECT-MDS-1 study is investigating tamibarotene in combination with azacitidine in patients with HR-MDS. Enrollment in the study is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, while pivotal CR data is expected by the middle of the fourth quarter of 2024.

As part of a strategic realignment announced in October 2023, which was focused on prioritizing the development of tamibarotene, Syros stopped the clinical development of its other candidate, SY-2101, for the treatment of newly diagnosed acute promyelocytic leukemia.

The company believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents will be enough to fund its ongoing operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the second quarter of 2025.

Progress with the ongoing studies and successful development of tamibarotene should continue the upward momentum for Syros in 2024.

