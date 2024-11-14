Syros Stock Plunges as Lead Cancer Study Fails to Meet Primary Goal

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS plunged 86.9% on Wednesday after a late-stage study of its only pipeline candidate, tamibarotene, for treating higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) failed to meet the primary endpoint of complete response (CR) rate. Tamibarotene is Syros’ proprietary, oral, selective RARα agonist.

The phase III SELECT-MDS-1 study evaluated tamibarotene in combination with azacitidine, a chemotherapy, in newly diagnosed HR-MDS patients with RARα gene overexpression. Per the data readout, the CR rate in the first 190 enrolled patients in the tamibarotene/azacitidine treatment arm was 23.8%, which failed to demonstrate statistical significance over the CR rate of 18.8% observed in the placebo/azacitidine control arm.

However, Syros reported that the combo drug was well-tolerated by the total enrolled HR-MDS patient population in the SELECT-MDS-1 study. Moreover, the treatment-related adverse events were similar to those observed in earlier company-sponsored studies.

Year to date, shares of SYRS have plunged 95.4% compared with the industry’s 3.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Based on the disappointing outcome, Syros has decided to stop the HR-MDS study followed by a thorough review of the clinical data to evaluate the next steps. This is a huge setback for the company, leaving SYRS without a pipeline candidate. In the same press release, the company also stated that the failure of the SELECT-MDS-1 study to meet its primary endpoint constitutes an event of default under its secured loan facility with Oxford Finance.

SYRS’ Termination of Mid-Stage Leukemia Study in August

The latest stock price drop marks the second pipeline setback for Syros in around three months. In August 2024, Syros stock plummeted after it discontinued enrollment in the mid-stage acute myeloid leukemia (AML) study of tamibarotene based on poor results from a prespecified interim analysis.

The phase II SELECT-AML-1 study evaluated the triple therapy of tamibarotene in combination with AbbVie’s ABBV Venclexta (venetoclax) and azacitidine compared with the doublet regimen of Venclexta and azacitidine in newly diagnosed, unfit AML patients with RARα gene overexpression.

The study observed similar CR/CR with incomplete hematologic recovery rates of 65% and 70% between the triplet and doublet arms, respectively. Based on such findings, Syros concluded that the likelihood of the study demonstrating superiority at the final analysis in 80 patients is low, leading to the decision to halt enrollment.

AbbVie’s Venclexta is currently approved in the United States to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and AML. The drug is also approved in the EU for the same indications under the brand name, Venclyxto.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

SYRS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Syros currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked pharma stocks are Allogene Therapeutics ALLO and Biogen BIIB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Allogene Therapeutics’ loss estimates per share have narrowed from $1.40 to $1.35 for 2024 over the past 60 days, while that for 2025 has narrowed from $1.46 to $1.35 per share. ALLO’s shares have lost 15.3% year to date.

Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 9.42%.

Biogen’s earnings estimates have risen from $16.12 to $16.38 per share for 2024 over the past 60 days, while that for 2025 has increased from $17.09 to $17.16. BIIB’s shares have lost 35.9% year to date.

Biogen’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 9.99%.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.