Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Price Target Increased by 22.53% to 164.73

The average one-year price target for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been revised to 164.73 / share. This is an increase of 22.53% from the prior estimate of 134.44 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 630.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5,391.00% from the latest reported closing price of 3.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syros Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYRS is 0.00%, a decrease of 87.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.02% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of SYRS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: SY-1425, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases.

