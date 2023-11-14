Syros Pharmaceuticals Q3 Loss misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) revealed Loss for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$40.143 million, or -$1.43 per share. This compares with -$30.253 million, or -$3.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $3.762 million from $3.891 million last year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$40.143 Mln. vs. -$30.253 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.43 vs. -$3.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $3.762 Mln vs. $3.891 Mln last year.

