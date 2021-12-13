Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Syros Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Syros Pharmaceuticals had debt of US$40.1m, up from US$19.7m in one year. However, it does have US$145.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$105.5m.

How Healthy Is Syros Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SYRS Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Syros Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$29.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$72.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$145.6m as well as receivables valued at US$3.63m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$47.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Syros Pharmaceuticals is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Syros Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Syros Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Syros Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of US$21m, which is a gain of 116%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

So How Risky Is Syros Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Syros Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$108m of cash and made a loss of US$93m. But at least it has US$105.5m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. The good news for shareholders is that Syros Pharmaceuticals has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Syros Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

