Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 22% over the past week following Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYRS) latest third-quarter results. Revenues of US$3.8m crushed expectations, although expenses increased commensurately, with statutory losses hitting US$0.43 per share, -14% above what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Syros Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. NasdaqGS:SYRS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from eight analysts covering Syros Pharmaceuticals is for revenues of US$7.90m in 2021, implying a sizeable 20% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 9.4% to US$1.50 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$7.01m and losses of US$1.54 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$16.29, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Syros Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$20.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 20%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 61% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 21% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Syros Pharmaceuticals is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Syros Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Syros Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.