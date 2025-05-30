Stocks
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Preview: Recent $SYRS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 30, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS ($SYRS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.39 per share.

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $SYRS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NANCY A SIMONIAN sold 37,070 shares for an estimated $10,016

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

