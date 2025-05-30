SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Preview: Recent $SYRS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS ($SYRS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.39 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SYRS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $SYRS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NANCY A SIMONIAN sold 37,070 shares for an estimated $10,016
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC removed 2,750,151 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,204
- SIREN, L.L.C. removed 2,587,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $594,578
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 2,071,914 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $476,125
- SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC removed 1,786,427 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $410,520
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,471,771 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,212
- FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. removed 1,293,849 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,326
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,063,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,277
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.