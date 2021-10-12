Markets
Syros Pharma Appoints Jason Haas As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company, that focuses on treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, on Tuesday said it has appointed Jason Haas as Chief Financial Officer. The previous CFO, Joseph J. Ferra, Jr. had resigned in June 2021. The company's Chief Executive Nancy Simonian was serving as Interim Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer while the company was in the search process for a new CFO.

Jason Haas has more than 25 years of healthcare investment banking and corporate finance experience as well as financial, strategic, and leadership experience in the life sciences space.

He most recently served as Co-Head of Americas, Healthcare Investment Banking at Barclays, where he executed an array of strategic transactions across the public and private markets, and supported companies through equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and spin-offs.

SYRS closed Monday's trading at $4.47, down $0.04 or 0.89 percent from previous close.

