Syria's Damascus airport to resume operations on June 23 -state media
CAIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - Flights to and from Damascus International Airport will resume on June 23 after Israeli air strikes damaged the airstrip and a terminal, which resulted in halting operations there, state media reported on Wednesday citing a transport ministry statement.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Alex Richardson)
