Syria's Assad arrives to Saudi Arabia for Arab league summit

DAMASCUS, May 18 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived to the Saudi city of Jeddah on Thursday to attend the Arab League summit the following day, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV and Syrian State TV reported.

Saudi Arabia invited Assad to attend the summit after Arab states agreed to reinstate Syria's full membership of the league, following 12 years of suspension over his crackdown on protests against him.

