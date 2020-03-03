US Markets

Syrian warplane targeted by Turkish forces in Idlib - Syrian state news agency

Kinda Makieh
BEIRUT, March 3 (Reuters) - A Syrian government warplane was targeted by Turkish forces in Idlib on Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported.

It was not immediately clear if the plane was downed.

Turkey launched a military offensive last week in northwest Syria to push back government forces looking to re-take the rebel stronghold.

