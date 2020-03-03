Syrian warplane targeted by Turkish forces in Idlib - Syrian state news agency
BEIRUT, March 3 (Reuters) - A Syrian government warplane was targeted by Turkish forces in Idlib on Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported.
It was not immediately clear if the plane was downed.
Turkey launched a military offensive last week in northwest Syria to push back government forces looking to re-take the rebel stronghold.
(Reporting by Kinda Makieh; Editing by Alison Williams)
