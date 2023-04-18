Syrian president meets Saudi FM in Damascus - Syria state media

DAMASCUS, April 18 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Syrian state media reported, in the most significant step yet towards ending Syria's decade-long regional isolation.

Bin Farhan landed in Damascus on Tuesday, a week after his Syrian counterpart visited Saudi Arabia. The two countries agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties last month.

(Reporting by Firas Makdesi; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Jon Boyle)

