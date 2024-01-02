News & Insights

Syrian military says Israeli attack on Damascus outskirts caused material damage - SANA

January 02, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Syrian military statement said an Israeli air strike early on Tuesday that came from the direction of the Golan Heights targeting positions in the outskirts of Damascus caused some material damage, Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Since the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers, Israel has escalated its strikes on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria and has also struck Syrian army air defences and some Syrian forces.

