Syrian air defences intercept Israeli missiles -state media

BEIRUT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli missiles over the southern region of the country on Monday, state television cited a Syrian military source as saying.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Chris Reese)

((ghaida.ghantous@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.