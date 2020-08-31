Syrian air defences intercept Israeli missiles -state media

US Markets

BEIRUT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli missiles over the southern region of the country on Monday, state television cited a Syrian military source as saying.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Ari Rabinovitch

