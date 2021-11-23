Companies

Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack above Homs -state media

Contributor
Ahmed Tolba Reuters
Published

Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli attack above the Syrian city of Homs, official media said on Wednesday.

Adds casualties

CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli attack above the Syrian city of Homs, official media said on Wednesday.

"An Israeli air aggression targeted parts of the central region, and the air defences are responding," state media reported.

Two civilians were killed, and one civilian and six soldiers were injured in the attack on Syria's central region, Syrian state TV said.

The attack also resulted in material damage.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular