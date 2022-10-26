Syrian air defences intercept Israeli 'aggression' over capital Damascus -state media

Credit: REUTERS/SANA

Syrian air defences have downed a number of missiles in an "Israeli aggression" over the capital Damascus' in the third such strike in less than a week, state media reported early on Wednesday.

CAIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences have downed a number of missiles in an "Israeli aggression" over the capital Damascus' in the third such strike in less than a week, state media reported late on Wednesday.

No details were immediately available, and there were no initial reports of damage or casualties.

