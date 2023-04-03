Syrian air defences confront Israeli targets over Damascus - state media

April 03, 2023 — 06:14 pm EDT

Written by Kinda Makieh, Moaz Abd-Alziz, Adam Makary for Reuters ->

Adding details

CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences confronted a number of Israeli targets over its capital's airspace late Monday evening, state media reported, adding that a number of missiles were intercepted.

A Syrianmilitary source told Reuters that the attack caused only material damages.

Israeli military declined to comment on the attack.

(Reporting by Kinda Makieh, Moaz Abd-Alziz and Adam Makary; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

