Syria to re-route quake aid flights after strike on Aleppo airport

March 07, 2023 — 02:31 am EST

Written by Maya Gebeily for Reuters ->

BEIRUT, March 7 (Reuters) - Syria's transport ministry said on Tuesday it would re-route flights carrying earthquake aid following an overnight aerial attack that put Aleppo International Airport out of commission.

It said flights would now land in either Damascus or Latakia airports. Dozens of planes carrying aid from the Middle East, Europe and further afield have landed in Syria following the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Syrian state media said Israel carried out the attack on the northern airport. The Israeli military declined to comment.

