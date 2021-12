Beirut, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Syrian capital Damascus will host the Arab energy conference in 2024 after all members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) agreed, Syria's state news agency said on Thursday citing Syria's oil ministry.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; editing by Jason Neely)

