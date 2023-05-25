Syria tenders to purchase 25,000 tonnes raw sugar - traders

HAMBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - A Syrian state agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 25,000 tonnes of raw sugar, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the General Foreign Trade Organisation is June 21.

Shipment is sought 70 days after order confirmation or a letter of credit being opened on the purchase. Price offers must be submitted in euros.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

