Syria tenders to purchase 25,000 tonnes raw sugar - traders

A Syrian state agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 25,000 tonnes of raw sugar, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the General Foreign Trade Organisation is Aug. 23.

Shipment is sought 70 days after order confirmation or a letter of credit being opened on the purchase. Price offers must be submitted in euros.

