Syria slashes gasoline subsidy, boosts public-sector salaries

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Syria has raised prices of gasoline and other petroleum products again, officials and state media said on Wednesday, as the government gradually lifts subsidies to boost public finances in an economy strained by an over decade-old war.

The hikes took effect after midnight and came as the government announced a 100% hike in public-sector salaries and pensions to help the population absorb rising living costs and the impact of subsidy cuts.

The government has been increasing public-sector pay sharply, but it lags hyperinflation that continues to spiral with a record depreciation of the local currency.

The Syrian pound hit a new record low with traders saying it cost as much as 15,500 Syrian pounds to buy one dollar on the street on Wednesday.

"There is panic buying. It's not there is no dollar but demand is more than supply and so the dollar has gone up," said Abdullah al Homsi, a currency trader in Damascus.

The pound, which has fallen significantly since the start of the year, traded at 47 to the dollar before protests against authoritarian rule erupted in March 2011.

They had said the ration system delivers efficiently to those who truly need it and would help the poorest in a country where salaries and subsidies account for the bulk of state spending.

Economists say the authorities which have became increasingly unable to maintain high subsidies are now facing rising pushback over worsening living conditions.

There have been several minor protests in the last month over plunging incomes in coastal areas that are the stronghold of President Bashar al Assad supporters.

Chaos hit local transport services in the capital where some taxi drivers and public buses waged a partial work stoppage. There have also been clandestine calls by activists in government-controlled areas to wage a general strike in protest at the price hikes.

